Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AMMO by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWW opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -0.48.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

