Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

