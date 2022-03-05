Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 662,308 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 662,308 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Epizyme by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $158.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.