Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of VRM opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vroom by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Vroom by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.