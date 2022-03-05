Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

VRM opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

