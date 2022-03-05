Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock.
WCN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$151.20.
TSE:WCN opened at C$171.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The company has a market cap of C$44.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$125.65 and a twelve month high of C$176.12.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.