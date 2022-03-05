Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WSTG stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.
About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
