Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 277 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $838.29. 22,339,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.23. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

