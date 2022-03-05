Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $165.75. 6,340,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

