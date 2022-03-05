Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.73. 3,235,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

