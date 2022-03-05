Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Intel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 184,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.07. 38,310,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,395,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

