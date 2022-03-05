Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Issues Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

WEAV traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 617,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $819,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

