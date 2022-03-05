Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.