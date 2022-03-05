Weber Inc (WEBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

WEBR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

