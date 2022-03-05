Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 1,192 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $48,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

MCHP stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

