Webster Bank N. A. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

