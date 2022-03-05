Webster Bank N. A. Has $42,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in VMware by 98.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.10.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

