Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

