Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of PRCH opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.