Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Weibo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 100,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,054,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Weibo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weibo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

