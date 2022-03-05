Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $8,054,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 100,967 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

