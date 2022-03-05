Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,126 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

