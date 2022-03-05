Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $5.02 Million in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.87% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aemetis by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 226,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $411.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

