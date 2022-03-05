Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 12,533 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.