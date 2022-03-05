Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,208,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82. DTE Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

