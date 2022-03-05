Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,551,672 Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.31% of Motive Capital worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Motive Capital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 184,215 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Motive Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,454,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOTV opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Motive Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.