Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after buying an additional 393,165 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $83,358,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.