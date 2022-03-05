West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

