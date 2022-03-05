Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE WES traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 970,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,843. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.01%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after buying an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

