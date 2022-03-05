WHALE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $997,687.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $51.62 million and approximately $997,687.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $6.70 or 0.00017107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.