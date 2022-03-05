Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Whirlpool worth $62,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.04. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $184.93 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.