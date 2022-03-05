Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WHITF shares. Citigroup raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Get Rating)
Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitehaven Coal (WHITF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.