Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,155 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.