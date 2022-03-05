Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

BRSP stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

