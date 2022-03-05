Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

