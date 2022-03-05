William Blair Comments on Glaukos Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

