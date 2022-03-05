William Blair Comments on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.