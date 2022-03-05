William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.