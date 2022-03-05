William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,664,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,151,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

