William Blair Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THC. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

THC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

