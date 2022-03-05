Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 374,418 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

