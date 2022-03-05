Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
