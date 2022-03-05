W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $6,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

