W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.