XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.51. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in XBiotech by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XBiotech during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in XBiotech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

