Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 392,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.