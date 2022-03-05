Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 95,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,721. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $2,416,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

