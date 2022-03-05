YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,637 put options on the company. This is an increase of 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 926 put options.
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
