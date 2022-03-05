Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,855,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 841,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.42 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.