Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Farfetch stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

