Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report $89.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.80 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Foundation stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.