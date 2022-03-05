Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report $89.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.80 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Foundation stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.