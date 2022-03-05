Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $5.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will announce $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,926,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $68,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $316.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $282.20 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

